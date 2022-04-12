“We have to accept it” – Manager admits Arsenal and Manchester United target could leave this summer 

Benfica manager Nelson Verissimo has admitted that Arsenal and Manchester United target Darwin Nunez could leave the club in the summer.

As per ESPN, Arsenal and Manchester United are currently leading the chase for the Uruguayan sensation. The likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham United made a futile attempt to sign the 22-year-old in January. The Hammers were prepared to pay a club-record £60 million fee for the services of the red-hot forward.

Benfica go up against Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, Verissimo has opened up on the situation of his star striker.

The Portuguese manager has seemingly admitted that the Arsenal target will no longer remain a Benfica player beyond this summer.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 36 games

◉ 31 goals

◉ 3 assists



At the weekend, he bagged a hat-trick.



Darwin Núñez's 2021/22 season by numbers so far:◉ 36 games◉ 31 goals◉ 3 assistsAt the weekend, he bagged a hat-trick. Darwin Núñez's 2021/22 season by numbers so far:◉ 36 games◉ 31 goals◉ 3 assistsAt the weekend, he bagged a hat-trick. 🎩https://t.co/pFomqaIADn

Verissimo has claimed that Benfica will have to 'accept' that the club 'cannot keep' players like Nunez in order to sustain them financially.

The 44-year-old told reporters, as quoted by the Evening Standard:

“It's the law of the market. Obviously players like Darwin, and the best players, the idea would be to keep them all, but we are in a competitive market, in which clubs need capital for their daily management."

He added:

“At the end of the season, if he has to go, we have to accept it. It's the law of realising that there are stronger markets and because of that there are players that we cannot keep. Benfica is no exception to that.”

Arsenal or Manchester United- which club would be a better fit for Darwin Nunez?

Darwin Nunez has been in the form of his life this season, having scored 31 goals in 36 games across all competitions this campaign. The 22-year-old looks like a star in the making.

He made quite an impression last week against Liverpool despite his team losing 3-1. Nunez scored the only goal for the Portuguese giants and made life extremely difficult for the Liverpool defenders, particularly Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC "A big career ahead of him"



Jurgen Klopp on Benfica dangerman Darwin Nunez ahead of "A big career ahead of him"Jurgen Klopp on Benfica dangerman Darwin Nunez ahead of #LIVSLB 🎯 "A big career ahead of him"Jurgen Klopp on Benfica dangerman Darwin Nunez ahead of #LIVSLB https://t.co/m0WqGaUqqB

Arsenal and Manchester United are both in dire need of a top-class centre-forward.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contracts with the Gunners expire in the summer with a renewal seeming unlikely. United, meanwhile, have had to work with a 72 year old partnership of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Arsenal currently seem to be a much more attractive project than Manchester United at the moment under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta.

Manchester United seem to be in a complete mess right now. It would be arguably be wise for Nunez to avoid a move to Old Trafford amid the uncertainty surrounding the club.

Edited by Aditya Singh