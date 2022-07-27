"We would not accept your signing" - Official Atletico Madrid supporters club release statement to condemn Cristiano Ronaldo's potential signing from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid this summer as speculation continues over his future at Manchester United. Following reports suggesting that the Rojiblancos are considering a move for the attacker, the club's supporters have officially declared that they're against the move.

In a statement published on Twitter, Atletico fans urged the club to steer clear of signing Ronaldo. The group clarified that they wouldn't accept the signing, as it doesn't align with their values. The statement read:

"Given the possibility that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is something more than a simple rumour without any foundation, we express our absolute rejection of a hypothetical incorporation into our Club, as we already publicly stated on July 19, through the RRSS."

It continued:

"The aforementioned player represents the antithesis of the values that constitute the hallmarks of our Atleti, such as effort. generosity, simplicity and humility of those who want to defend our values. Even in the assumption, nothing likely that a player in frank decadence as Cristiano Ronaldo could secure a title. We would not accept your signing."

The statement further said:

"The sense of belonging to our Athletic feeling is not something that is within their reach, unfortunately, for which they could never achieve our affection or recognition. Therefore, we ask the club to reject his possible hiring, if at some point it has been considered."

Incidentally, this is the second time Atletico fans have come out publicly to reject Ronaldo. Earlier this week, the Rojiblancos faithful launched an online protest against the potential arrival of the Manchester United superstar.

Atletico Madrid CEO rules out signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

The attacker's future continues to be a subject of speculation.

Despite reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo with Atletico Madrid, the club's CEO has come out to declare that they won't be signing the Portuguese forward. He said during an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, via Fabrizio Romano:

“I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s definitely not true. It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atletico de Madrid."

Meanwhile, the attacker returned to Manchester United on Tuesday after taking some time off due to personal reasons, missing the club's preseason games in Thailand and Austrailia. It's still uncertain whether he'll be at Old Trafford next season.

