"We have achieved something incredible" - Liverpool's Adrian delivers his honest opinion about missing out on the Premier League title

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has admitted that losing the Premier League title race has left a “bittersweet taste,” while claiming that his team achieved “something incredible.”

Adrian claimed that the competition with Manchester City made the Merseysiders stronger and that there were two "winners" in the 2021-22 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds narrowly lost the Premier League title race to defending English champions Manchester City. Only one point separated the top two teams in the division heading into the final game of the season.

Against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, Manchester City found themselves 2-0 down with just over 20 minutes left on the clock. Instead of throwing in the towel, the Cityzens piled men forward and scored three goals between the 76th and 81st minutes, eventually securing a 3-2 win.

Liverpool, too, came from a goal down to bag a 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but City’s win rendered their result moot. Losing the title by the narrowest of margins (one point) can be a hard pill to swallow.

Adrian, however, chose to focus on the positives, claiming that Liverpool’s point tally (92) would’ve been enough to win them any other top-five European league. When Marca asked him to share his thoughts on the Red’s title loss to City, Adrian said:

“You are left with honey on your lips after a demanding season as much as you can. Having had it so close it leaves a bittersweet taste, but, if you think about it with a cool head, we have achieved something incredible. In any other of the five major leagues we would have been champions with 92 points. We have to congratulate City and Guardiola.”

He added:

“The competition makes you stronger and with City each season is greater. We have shown that two teams can be winners... even if there is only one champion.”

Liverpool could end the season on a high by completing the cup treble

Manchester City’s comeback win over Aston Villa ended Liverpool’s quadruple hopes. However, the Reds could still end their 2021-22 campaign on a historic high by winning the Champions League on Saturday (May 28). The Merseysiders have already beaten Chelsea twice to win the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, respectively. They will now look to beat 13-time European champions Real Madrid to bring home their seventh Champions League.

The Reds ended up on the losing side when they faced Los Blancos in the final back in the 2017-18 season. This Saturday, they will have the perfect opportunity to avenge their past defeat and make up for the Premier League heartbreak. Given their confidence and motivation for the match, we won’t be surprised if they play their season-best football against Madrid at the Stade de France.

