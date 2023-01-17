“We actually still FaceTime every day” - Ian Maatsen reveals he speaks with Chelsea star regularly despite being out on loan

Ian Maatsen, on loan at Championship side Burnley from Chelsea, revealed that he still maintains regular contact with Hakim Ziyech despite leaving the Blues.

Maatsen trained with the Blues in pre-season under Thomas Tuchel, but was loaned out to Burnley. The 20-year-old Dutchman has adapted well to life at Turf Moor, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 23 appearances this campaign.

Burnley are having an incredible season in the Championship under new manager Vincent Kompany. They've shifted their approach to a possession-heavy style of play and are reaping the rewards as they sit at the top of the Championship table.

Maatsen revealed that he still speaks to Chelsea winger Ziyech every day. The left-back said (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“We actually still FaceTime every day.”

While Ziyech had a great campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Morocco, he hasn't impressed with his performances for his club. He is yet to score in 14 games this season and only has one assist to his name.

Since arriving from Ajax in 2020, Ziyech has scored 14 goals and has provided 11 assists in 97 games for the Blues.

Considering the recent arrivals of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix, Ziyech might find it even harder to get regular game time. Christopher Nkunku is also set to join Graham Potter's side in the summer. Hence, Ziyech's future at the club looks uncertain at this point in time.

Kai Havertz lauded Chelsea teammate Hakim Ziyech after win against Crystal Palace

Hakim Ziyech against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Despite his recent struggles for Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech was excellent in his side's 1-0 home win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on January 15. He provided the assist for the game's only goal, an inviting cross which was headed home by German forward Kai Havertz.

Havertz lauded Ziyech for his performance. The German told the media after the game (via Metro):

"The last few weeks were incredibly tough. For everyone at the club, it is not easy under these circumstances, A lot of things changed this year. We have so many injuries, 10-12 injured players. Today we had five young players in the starting XI, they are doing a really good job at the moment. I think I was in a good spot. Hakim gave me a lot of good balls."

Havertz added:

"I play in the number nine position and I take the responsibility to score more goals, we as a team need to score more goals. I will do my best to help the team."

