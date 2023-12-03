"We actually won something", "Things are about to get weird" - Chelsea fans delighted after 3-2 win over Brighton

Chelsea fans are expressing their joy on X after they secured a nervy 3-2 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, December 3.

Enzo Fernandez gave the Blues the lead in the 17th minute after he was unmarked at the far post following a corner. Levi Colwill doubled their advantage four minutes later from another corner.

Brighton responded well and halved the deficit in the 43rd minute. Facundo Buonanotte cut inside and curled the ball into the bottom-left corner, past Robert Sanchez.

Things went from bad to worse for Chelsea when Conor Gallagher received a second yellow card just two minutes later for a clumsy foul on Billy Gilmour. Brighton looked threatening to start the second half but James Milner clipped Mykhailo Mudryk's heels inside the box in the 61st minute.

Following a two-minute review by VAR and the referee, the Blues were rewarded for a penalty. Fernandez completed his brace, dispatching his spot-kick in the 65th minute.

Brighton flooded the opposition box in waves of attacks and pulled one back via Joao Pedro's 92nd-minute header. The Seagulls thought they would have a penalty of their own in the 10th minute of stoppage time after the ball appeared to have struck Colwill's arm. However, a VAR check confirmed that it had hit him in the face, enabling Chelsea to secure all three points.

One fan posted:

"We actually won something"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"We have won a game in the lord’s month of december… things are about to get weird"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. are now 10th in the league standings with 19 points from 14 games, 10 points away from fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Chelsea vs Brighton: Exploring the stats from Premier League thriller

Ten-man Chelsea showed great resilience and dug deep to secure a narrow 3-2 win against Brighton on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

As expected, Brighton dominated possession with 68 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 624 passes with an accuracy of 89 percent. In contrast, the Blues had 32 percent possession and attempted 295 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent.

The Seagulls also looked much more threatening up front, landing a total of 18 shots, with nine being on target. However, they were unable to make the most of their chances. On the other hand, Chelsea had eight shots in total, landing five on target.