"We advised him as friends" - Luis Suarez reveals what he and Lionel Messi told Neymar about PSG transfer

Luis Suarez recently claimed that he and Lionel Messi tried to stop Neymar Jr.'s 2017 move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona. The Brazilian joined the Parisian club for a record-breaking transfer fee of €222 million.

The South American trio formed one of the most fearsome attacks, together known as MSN - Messi, Suarez, Neymar, in the history of club football during their time at Camp Nou. They led the Blaugrana to multiple glorious achievements, including the treble in the 2014-15 season.

Neymar, however, decided to leave the club and pursue a new challenge in France back in 2017. Recalling the incident, Suarez recently said (via Football Espana):

“I am responsible for my words. If Neymar had stayed in Barcelona, he would have won the Ballon d’Or.”

Speaking about the advice he and Lionel Messi gave to the Brazilian, Suarez said:

“He listened to us and said that he wanted to stay, but as you know, with his surroundings, it is difficult to manage. We advised him as friends to stay, but his family decided to move out.”

Neymar has a stellar record for Barcelona. He scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 matches for the Catalonian giants. His performance levels haven't dropped since the move to PSG either. He has scored 118 goals and has provided 77 assists in 173 matches since his move to the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi and Neymar reunited in PSG

None of the 'MSN' trio are in Barcelona at this point in time. Suarez, currently of Brazilian side Gremio, left the Blaugrana in 2020 to join Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, left his boyhood club in 2021 as the Catalan giants were unable to renew the Argentine's contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

Neymar and Messi have been two of the most crucial players for PSG this season. The Argentine has scored 17 goals and has provided 16 assists in 28 matches across competitions this season.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, has bagged 18 goals and has provided 17 assists in 29 matches. The Latin American duo, along with Kylian Mbappe, have spearheaded Christophe Galtier's team's attacking threat.

