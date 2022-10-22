"We are not afraid of anyone" - Lionel Messi gives confident response when asked about Argentina's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has insisted that Argentina are feeling confident as a team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi has established himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time, having won seven Ballon d'Or awards. He has also won a plethora of trophies with both club and country.

However, the PSG superstar has failed in his efforts to win the FIFA World Cup despite participating in four editions of the competition. He is hopeful of finally getting his hands on the trophy when he flies to Qatar with Argentina next month.

Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and then failed to get past the Round of 16 in the tournament's last edition in Russia. This year, La Albiceleste are rated as one of the favorites to lift the trophy by many.

Lionel Scaloni's side won the Copa America last year and are notably undefeated in all matches this year. There is hope among the Argentineans that this will finally be the year that Lionel Messi and Co. win the FIFA World Cup.

Looking forward to the event in Qatar, the forward explained that Argentineans always consider themselves to be the best. He also admitted that he is aware that fans expect La Albiceleste to bring the cup home this year. He told DirecTV Sports [via Asianet Newsable]:

"For us, it's hard to stay calm. Argentines, we always think we're the best, that we're candidates for the title, and many times it didn't happen that way."

"But today, we are in a good moment today, so people are already hoping and thinking that we will come back with the cup."

However, the weight of the expectations does not weigh heavy on Lionel Messi, who claimed that Argentina are not scared to face anyone in Qatar. He added:

"There are a lot of national teams in our case. But there is hope because we are in a good moment as a national team, as a group. We will fight. We are not afraid of anyone, we are ready to play anyone."

Lionel Messi is in good form ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has made a flying start to his second season with French giants PSG. He has found the back of the net nine times and provided 10 assists for his teammates from 15 matches in all competitions.

While the Argentinean icon has started 15 of PSG's 17 matches so far, he recently suffered an injury to his calf. Scaloni will be hopeful that the forward can avoid any injuries in the coming weeks, with the trip to Qatar just around the corner.

