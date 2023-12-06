"We cannot allow them" – Mauricio Pochettino sends warning to Chelsea players ahead of Manchester United clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has told his players to beware the speed of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in his team's upcoming league clash at Manchester United.

The Blues, who finished 12th in the Premier League last campaign, are 10th in the 2023-24 domestic table with 19 points from 14 matches with a goal difference (GD) of +3. Erik ten Hag's outfit, on the other hand, are seventh in the standings with 24 points with a GD of -1.

Both teams will be hoping to inject momentum into their below-par seasons during their Premier League face-off at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 6). Hence, Pochettino has urged his stars to be careful against United and their pacy forwards in their midweek game.

The Chelsea boss told reporters during a press conference (h/t Metro):

"They have very good players. They have pace with their offensive players and so we cannot allow them to transition. We need to be careful in the way we finish and lose the ball."

Pinpointing the Red Devils' potential offensive threats, Pochettino said:

"I think we need to be clever because they have pace through Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho who can transition really fast. We need to try to dominate and put pressure by playing in their half and I think that will be the challenge for us."

While Rashford has registered two goals and four assists in 18 games this season, Garnacho has scored thrice in 19 overall matches so far.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Manchester United-Chelsea league contest

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea star Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 triumph for his former team during their Premier League trip to Manchester United on Wednesday. He wrote:

"Manchester United were woeful at St James' Park on Saturday and it looked like some of their players couldn't be bothered. They weren't prepared to run, while Newcastle United ran all over them and should have won by more than 1-0."

Sutton, who helped Blackburn Rovers lift a top-flight title, concluded:

"So, I think this game is definitely winnable for Chelsea, even though they remain very inconsistent. They looked a bit better organised in their [3-2] win over Brighton & Hove Albion and I can see them causing [Erik] ten Hag problems at the back."

Despite Chelsea's comparatively better form right now, Manchester United boast a fine head-to-head record. They are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against the Blues, winning four in the process.

Manchester United's upcoming opponents, on the other hand, have lost 16 of their 37 Premier League games this calendar year. However, the Blues have won three of their last four away league outings.