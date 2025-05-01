"We are already one goal down", "Yeah, wrap it up" - Fans unhappy with Manchester United star's inclusion in XI for Athletic Club clash

Manchester United fans on X are fearing the worst after Ruben Amorim included Victor Lindelof in the starting XI to face Athletic Club. The two sides are set to face each other in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final at the San Mames later tonight (Thursday, May 1).

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United. Victor Lindelof, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, and Patrick Dorgu make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Bruno Fernandes. Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund start up front to complete the starting XI.

Lindelof has struggled with various injuries this season, missing a total of 21 fixtures across all competitions. Moreover, the 30-year-old has failed to impress in his 19 appearances in all competitions this season, playing a total of just 821 minutes to date.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"Lindelof???? We are already one goal down"

Another fan tweeted:

"Lindelof yeah wrap it up"

Other fans reacted below:

"How does lindelof start?" one fan commented

"Yeah Lindelof is crazy," another added

"Are you f*cking serious? Lindelof???" one fan questioned

"Biggest game of the season and we have Victor Lindelof out there," another posted

"I wouldn’t be backing United in that sense" - Rio Ferdinand reveals the only 'positive' Manchester United have ahead of Athletic Club clash

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has admitted that the only positive for the Red Devils is that they are playing away from home first against Athletic Club. Ruben Amorim and Co. will have the added advantage of playing at Old Trafford in the second leg of their semi-final clash on May 8.

Manchester United staged an impressive comeback, winning 5-4 against Lyon in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final. The Red Devils took full advantage of the home support to win 7-6 on aggregate.

Ferdinand told TNT Sports (via United in Focus):

“That’s an added caveat that works against Man United. The only positive for United in that sense is that the first game is away, because if it was a tight game and they had to come here [Bilbao], I wouldn’t be backing United in that sense. Man United need to be at least within a goal [after the first leg]. Worst case scenario, one goal behind, I’d still give us a good chance at home given what we saw in the last round.”

The Red Devils will seek to secure a positive result against Athletic Club in the first leg. The former have lost three out of their four European fixtures against Athletic, with their last win occurring back in February 1957.

