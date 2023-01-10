"We are already solving this" - Attacking midfielder confirms talks are in progress to complete Chelsea transfer 

19-year-old Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan has confirmed that he still wants to join Chelsea and is waiting for the issues regarding his transfer to be resolved.

Zakharyan was a target for the London-based club in the summer, but the move was blocked because of the financial sanctions in place against Russia.

"We are already solving this with the club, agents. What and how it'll be - I myself can not say. I don't know. I'm at Dynamo, getting ready for the season."



Speaking to Sport-Express, Zakharyan admitted that he is still keen on a move to Chelsea and is waiting patiently. The midfielder said:

"We are already solving this with the club, agents. What and how it will be - I myself can not say. I can't say that I'll have a medical examination now, and then a plane in two hours. Therefore, I don't know. I'm at Dynamo, getting ready for the season. The fact that the team is joking (about me joining Chełsea) is okay. Tired of talking? Yes. It's just that I don't go to the internet, there someone speaks on this topic. It's annoying."

According to reports, the 19-year-old has a €15 million release clause in his contract, which the Blues are willing to trigger.

Dynamo Moscow confirmed talks with Chelsea regarding Arsen Zakharyan

Dynamo Moscow confirmed that they were ready to let Arsen Zakharyan join Chelsea in the summer, but the sanctions stopped the move. They are waiting to find a solution to help the midfielder get his dream move.

The Russian club released a statement during the summer transfer window, which read:

"On August 25, FC Dynamo received an offer from the English football club Chełsea regarding the transfer of midfielder Arsen Zakharyan. The interest of one of the strongest clubs in the world to graduate of our club academy is a high assessment of the quality of training of young football players of Dynamo and Arsen's playing progress."

It continued:

"For several days, there were substantive negotiations between Dynamo and Chełsea, in which our club took a constructive position. However, due to a number of technical reasons beyond our control, it is not possible to transfer the player to this summer transfer window. Nevertheless, our club remains open to proposals that will suit Dynamo and the player. At the moment, the parties have decided that Arsene will continue to play for Dynamo."

Chelsea have already signed David Fofana and Benoît Badiashile this month, with Joao Felix set to join them on loan for the remainder of the season.

