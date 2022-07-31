"We were always very close" - Manchester City star sends brilliant message to Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus after hattrick against Sevilla

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has waxed lyrical about former Cityzens teammate and Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus following his blistering performance against Sevilla.

Jesus put an end to his five-year association with Manchester City earlier this month. He has swapped Pep Guardiola's side for Arsenal, who have forked out £45 million to acquire his services.

The Brazil international has hit the ground running at the north London club, scoring four goals in his first four friendlies for them. He took his goalscoring tally to seven after netting a hat-trick against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on Saturday.

Jesus has thus impressed those in and outside Arsenal with his performances in pre-season. Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, in particular, has been mesmerized by his fellow countryman.

The 28-year-old did not shy away from heaping praise on Jesus despite his association with Manchester City's rivals Arsenal. He hailed the Gunners star as a 'phenomenal player' and went on to wish him luck for the 2022-23 season. Ederson was quoted as saying by football.london:

"I love him [Jesus] and his family. We were always very close. I hope he has a lot of success in the new season because he deserves it. He is a boy who works hard and is a phenomenal player. Congratulations to him for these three goals today [ed; Saturday.], and I hope he has a lot of success."

Jesus played 187 matches with Ederson during his stint with Manchester City. The Brazilian duo helped Guardiola's side win 10 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

While Jesus and Ederson no longer play for the same club, they will continue as teammates for Brazil. They have played 14 games together for Selecao.

Arsenal and Manchester City set to begin Premier League campaign

The Cityzens officially began their 2022-23 season with a match against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday. However, Jurgen Klopp's side emerged victorious in the game, earning a 3-1 win.

Guardiola and Co. will now begin their Premier League campaign against West Ham United next Sunday (August 7). They will travel to the London Stadium for their season opener.

The Gunners, on the other hand, kick off their league campaign on Friday (August 5). They take on Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their first match of the season.

The Cityzens will be determined to retain their Premier League title, while Mikel Arteta's side will be keen to secure Champions League qualification.

