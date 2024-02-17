“We always have to be in that conversation” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta offers opinion on Kylian Mbappe transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that the Gunners should be in the conversation for the signature of Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season on a free transfer with a host of clubs named as potential destinations.

Real Madrid are considered the favorites to land the French attacker but Mikel Arteta has refused to rule Arsenal out of contention. The Gunners boss insisted that when a player of Mbappe's caliber is available, the north London side must be in the race to sign him. The Spaniard said, as quoted by The Guardian:

"When there is a player of that caliber, we always have to be in that conversation. But it looks in a different way, that's what I would say."

Arteta confirmed that he is not involved in the discussions before signing a player until the last stage. He said:

“I am not! Maybe Edu [the sporting director] and the owners are, but I am not in those conversations until the last stage.”

Arteta also insisted that to be the best team, the best players are required and affirmed that the Gunners have immense pulling power. He added:

“Why not? If we want to be the best team, we are going to need the best talent and the best players, that is for sure. Everybody wants to play for Arsenal. The players we have held discussions with, they always have that smile on their face the moment you open the door and start to have that discussion. That is because of our history and everything we have done in the past as well.”

Mbappe initially joined the Parisian side from AS Monaco on loan in 2017 with an obligation to make the deal permanent for €180 million. He has won 13 trophies during his time at the Parc des Princes, including five Ligue 1 titles.

The France skipper has been on fire for PSG this season, scoring 31 times and registering seven assists in 30 appearances across competitions. In total, he has 243 goals and 105 assists in 290 games for the French giants.

Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher on Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal rumors

Pundits Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry have reacted to reports of Kylian Mbappe possibly on his way to Arsenal. The duo were present in the CBS Sports studio when presenter Kate Abdo relayed to them reports of the Gunners being keen on the Frenchman.

Abdo stated that while Mbappe looks likely to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, Liverpool and Arsenal are also considered alternatives for the attacker. She said:

"I think widely the feeling in football is that he will no longer be at PSG next season, but rather at Real Madrid. But I guess that's a big question still. There is no confirmation officially of whether he will be going to Spain and Real Madrid. There has been talk of Liverpool, Jamie. There has been talk of him following in the foots of another French great (looks at Thierry Henry) and going to Arsenal."

Carragher then asked Google for the latest update on the Frenchman and read the first title:

"Kylian Mbappe wants Arsenal transfer to become the next Thierry Henry."

Henry, who was present in the studio, replied when Carragher looked at him:

"Why are you looking at me for? I don't know really. I don't have those insights."

Arsenal and Liverpool, meanwhile, are both in the race for the Premier League title along with Manchester City. They take on Burnley and Brentford respectively on Saturday, February 17.