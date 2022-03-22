“We always discuss” – Diogo Jota reveals rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City is talked about inside Portugal camp

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has admitted that the rivalry between the Reds and Manchester City is talked about in the Portuguese national setup. He has offered an insight into his relationship with his compatriots Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, who are on the books of Manchester City.

Jota has been phenomenal for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. He played a decisive role for the Reds, scoring a late winner against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, 20th March.

Thanks to Jota, the Reds have now progressed to the semis and have been drawn against Manchester City. The two teams are also embroiled in a neck-to-neck fight for the Premier League title, with City just one point ahead of the Merseysiders.

The dynamic forward has now joined up with the Portugal national side for their crucial World Cup qualification play-off match against Turkey. If they can get past Turkey, they will face either Italy or North Macedonia to ensure their place in the 2022 World Cup.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Diogo Jota is now the top Portuguese goalscorer from Europe's top five leagues this season Diogo Jota is now the top Portuguese goalscorer from Europe's top five leagues this season 👀🇵🇹 https://t.co/eZ1d49vfo0

The Liverpool attacker acknowledged Pep Guardiola's side as a 'great team'. He also claimed that the rivalry between the two Premier League chasers is discussed.

On being asked about the Cityzens, the 25-year-old told Viaplay Football, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"Great team. Obviously, we all know they have some Portuguese guys as well, we all meet up now in the international team. We always discuss that kind of rivalry. But when the game comes we'll face it like every other one."

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City is always growing

Liverpool and Manchester City have only become rivals in recent years, particularly since the appointments of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola as respective managers.

It is pretty evident that they are the two teams in England who are level above the rest.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup



7 with his right-foot

7 with his left-foot

and 5 headers



NO WEAK FOOT Diogo Jota has scored 19 goals for Liverpool across all competitions this season:7 with his right-foot7 with his left-footand 5 headersNO WEAK FOOT Diogo Jota has scored 19 goals for Liverpool across all competitions this season: 7 with his right-foot 7 with his left-foot and 5 headersNO WEAK FOOT 💫 https://t.co/cP629NsEqQ

Due to this, they often clash heads in multiple competitions. The two are competing in the Premier League and FA Cup against each other this season. They could also potentially face each other in the Champions League.

Liverpool are set to collide with Pep Guardiola's side twice next month. The first meeting will take place at the Etihad on April 10th in a Premier League clash. The outcome of the game could determine who emerges victorious in the title race.

On April 16th, the two titans of the Premier League will once again meet at Wembley Stadium in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Edited by Aditya Singh