"We are always going to fight for him" - Chelsea star makes Mauricio Pochettino claim after 3-2 win over Leeds United

Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah spoke out in support of under-fire manager Mauricio Pochettino after the Blues claimed a 3-2 win over Championship side Leeds United in the FA Cup.

Chelsea are enduring a shocker of a season in the Premier League, currently sitting in 11th place with 35 points. They also lost the EFL Cup final heartbreakingly to Liverpool earlier this week, with their FA Cup run the only remaining bright spot on their season.

Pochettino had reportedly held a standard but productive meeting after the EFL Cup final defeat. His players responded positively, fighting back from down 1-0 and 2-1 to secure progression to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Chalobah said that he and his colleagues were determined to "fight" for their manager, and are motivated to prove their critics wrong. According to the London Evening Standard, he said:

"He is a brilliant manager who will always protect us. We are always going to fight for him. We will always fight for the manager, and we showed that [vs Leeds]."

The English defender, who has been at the club since he was eight years old, dismissed rumors surrounding his departure from the club at the end of the season. He added:

"With all the noise going on around me, I just tried to stay focused on me being at the club and how much I love the club. I will fight, no matter what, whether I play or I don't play."

After getting past Leeds United, Chelsea have drawn Championship leaders Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Up next, however, they face Brentford in the Premier League on March 2.

Chelsea confirm contract extension and loan move for 21-year-old youngster

Chelsea confirmed that their young goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom signed a contract extension, keeping him at Stamford Bridge till 2025. He was, however, immediately loaned out to Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna till January 2025.

The Finnish shot-stopper was signed by the Blues in 2019 from his boyhood club TPS. He was loaned to League One side Peterborough last season, where he impressed with nine clean sheets in 28 appearances.

Upon his return, he has been featuring mainly for the Chelsea U-21s in Premier League 2. He is, however, yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues, but has been named in 22 matchday squads due to injuries for Marcus Bettinelli and Robert Sanchez.

With Sanchez just easing into the team after his return from injury, the loan for Bergstrom seems to be the correct decision for all parties involved.