"We always joke about it" - Gabriel Jesus shares Champions League request he made to Arsenal teammate Kai Havertz

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus recently said that he and his teammate Kai Havertz often joke about the Germany international having won a Champions League final against the Brazilian.

Havertz and Jesus locked horns during the 2021-22 Champions League final, played between Chelsea and Manchester City, their respective former clubs. The Blues achieved European triumph thanks to Havertz's first-half strike, winning the game 1-0.

Jesus joined the North Londoners in the summer of 2022, following the conclusion of that season, while Havertz followed suit ahead of the current campaign. The Brazilian forward has now opened up about his request to the former Bayer Leverkusen forward when they became teammates.

When asked what Havertz has brought to the table at Arsenal this season, Jesus replied (via football.london):

''A lot, we are always joking that he won the Champions League against me and I always say I want to win one with him!''

Jorginho, whom the Gunners signed in January for £12 million, was a part of the Chelsea 11 that faced Manchester City as well. Speaking about the Italian midfielder, Jesus added:

''We always joke [about it], but now I want to win with him and Jorginho as well. He is an amazing player and the way he plays he is so strong and tall, with his quality as well he helps us a lot. Quietly like me, he is always fighting and helping the team and the way this guy has arrived is massive. We are very happy we have him."

The north Londoners will face Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday (23 December).

"You have to be really prepared" - Edu urges Arsenal to 'respect' Porto after Champions League draw

Arsenal sporting director Edu has sent a stern warning to his team after the Champions League draw. The Gunners are set to lock horns with Porto in the Round of 16.

Some of the club's possible opponents included elite teams like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Napoli, and Inter Milan. While some fans may have breathed a sigh of relief after drawing Porto, Edu has told his side to be wary of their opponents.

He believes Porto can pose a great threat to Arsenal's Champions League run this campaign. Speaking after the draw, Edu said (via Metro):

"We are going to play against a club that is very used to playing in the competition because they play in it every single year and they have a lot of players as well with big experience."

"We have to understand how are we going to play and respect them as much as we can."

"Porto is a club that you have to be really prepared to play against or we’ll have problems, so what we have to concentrate on is maintaining our levels and the way we are playing."

Arsenal have been in great form in the Champions League this season. They topped Group B with four wins, one draw, and one loss in six encounters.