"We are always joking, like father and son" - Real Madrid star opens up on 'special' relationship with veteran Luka Modric

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has said that he has a father-son like relationship with veteran midfielder Luka Modric. The Croatian has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has been a key player for the side, making 533 appearances across competitions, contributing 39 goals and 86 assists. He has won a plethora of titles, including four La Liga and five UEFA Champions League, among other domestic and continental honours.

Meanwhile, Rodrgryo - who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019 - has become a first-team regular for Carlo Ancelotti's side. He recently shed light on his relationship with Modric (as per DAZN via Madrid Xtra):

"Luka Modric is the one who has taught me the most. I have a special affection for him. He has always helped me a lot, he has taught me many things. He is always by my side because he is 10 and I am 11, and we are always talking. We are always joking, like father and son."

It's pertinent to note that Rodrgo's father, Eric Goes, a 39-year-old former player, is only a year older than Modric.

How has Luka Modric fared for Real Madrid this season?

Luka Modric

Luka Modric is a bonafide Real Madrid legend and has been one of the first names in the team sheet for most of his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, things have been different for the Croatian midfield maestro this season.

Modric has slipped down the pecking order. He has played 45 times across competitions - contributing two goals and eight assists - but has started only 23 times.

Most of his goal contributions this season - both goals and six of his assists in 32 games - have come in Madrid's triumphant La Liga campaign. Both goals came in wins: a 4-1 home victory over Villarreal - where he also had an assist - and the winner in the 1-0 home win over Sevilla.

Modric and Real Madrid next take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (June 1) at the Wembley. Los Blancos are looking for a record-extending 15th title and second La Liga-Champions League double in three years.

