“We always pointed out his few small errors, whether it was lack of concentration or other” – Christophe Galtier suggests PSG star has handled criticism well

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier recently praised Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Reims on October 8.

According to Galtier (via RMC Sport), the former Milan goalkeeper is well able to handle criticism that he received for his error-prone performances. In a pre-match press conference, he said:

“Nobody is insensitive. What I could notice in this period is that he remained focused on his work, by trying to eliminate his little flaws and keep his strengths. I saw nothing different in his preparation for the match."

He added:

“Obviously, he and the whole team, we were all satisfied with his performance in Lisbon. We always pointed out his few small errors, whether it was a lack of concentration or other. He was told after Benfica that he must continue, always be efficient."

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has been a rock in the heart of PSG's defense, having conceded just five goals in nine Ligue 1 appearances. However, he has yet to provide a clean sheet in any UEFA Champions League outing this season, having conceded a goal in all three games so far.

Donnarumma joined PSG from AC Milan in 2021 and has played 37 matches so far for the club.

PSG release medical information regarding injured and unfit players

At the press conference ahead of facing Reims, the Parisian giants revealed the situation of unfit players within the first-team. Kylian Mbappe, who has been a vital source of goals for PSG, suffered a bout of angina but was able to train indoors today.

Renato Sanches has also resumed training individually, but he is expected to join the team in training next week.

Lionel Messi struggled with calf discomfort following the midweek clash against Benfica, where the former Barcelona man scored a wondergoal. He is unlikely to play against Reims on Saturday, but an update on his injury is expected by Sunday.

Left-back Nuno Mendes has been vital to the team's surge in the final third with his recent performances. However, a hamstring injury suffered on Tuesday will see the Portugal international remain out of contention for the next three weeks.

Finally, Presnel Kimpembe, who was also injured, will continue the rehabilitation process at the club's training center.

