"We always see him as the savior" - Javier Pastore heaps praise on 'best player in the world' Lionel Messi

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Javier Pastore has waxed lyrical about fellow countryman Lionel Messi for his heroics at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi came into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the hope of finally getting his hands on the trophy. Fast forward a month and he is now one step away from winning the competition.

The PSG superstar has fired Argentina into the World Cup final, where they will face reigning champions France. He has found the back of the net five times for La Albiceleste in six matches, while also registering three assists in the process.

Messi is one of the favorites to bag both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot this year. The 35-year-old, though, will be focused on getting Argentina across the line and winning the one trophy that has evaded him so far.

Pastore has now heaped praise on Messi for the way he has dealt with pressure this year at the World Cup. The Argentinian explained that he has been impressed with the superstar's maturity in Qatar. He told French daily L'Equipe [via Foot Mercato]:

“He has impressed me enormously. We see a very mature Leo, very well-prepared. The truth is that he approached this World Cup with a lot of pressure, as always in Argentina."

"He is the best player in the world and we always see him as the savior, 'the chosen one', the one who can win the trophy. As a result, he definitely lives with a lot of pressure, but I think he has managed it very well in this World Cup."

The former PSG attacker went on to claim that this year's World Cup is Messi's best. He said:

"He's had an incredible tournament, probably one of his best, at least in terms of stats. He has always played an important role in all the World Cups he has participated in, but in Qatar, he has added goals, assists, and masterful actions."

Lionel Messi's Argentina face France on December 18

Argentina will lock horns with France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18). Les Bleus will be determined to defend their title, while Lionel Scaloni and Co. will look to win the competition for the first time since 1986.

La Albiceleste will be hopeful that Lionel Messi will be firing on all cylinders on Sunday. The forward will notably face a familiar face in the shape of PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe when the two sides face each other.

