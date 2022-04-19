"We have to be angry" - Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to be 'greedy' against Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to play like there is no tomorrow in Tuesday night’s (April 19) mouth-watering Premier League clash against Manchester United. The German tactician believes the Reds must be 'angry' and 'greedy' to get the result they need at Anfield.

Premier League aspirants Liverpool will welcome Ralph Rangnick’s struggling Manchester United for their matchday 32 clash toning. Klopp’s team are coming into the match on the back of a 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City. The Red Devils, on the other hand, secured a 3-2 win over Norwich City in their last league outing, courtesy of a brilliant Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jurgen Klopp is the first manager to win 10 games against Pep Guardiola 🧠 Jurgen Klopp is the first manager to win 10 games against Pep Guardiola 🧠 https://t.co/jVZmtraRzA

The Reds are second in the Premier League standings. They currently sit 19 points clear of fifth-placed United, who have played one game more. The former Borussia Dortmund coach, however, is unwilling to look too much into the gulf in quality between the two clubs. Instead, he has encouraged the reigning EFL Cup champions to play like they haven’t won a single point this season. In his pre-match conference, Klopp told Reuters:

“We have to be angry in a good way and all these kind of things. Greedy, really, like you are if you have won nothing, like you would be with nil points and it is the most important three points in your life. That's actually the attitude we need for this game because the quality is too high and they are too good for not being in that mood.”

In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier in the campign, Liverpool inflicted a historic 5-0 defeat upon the Red Devils. Premier League’s leading goalscorer of the season, Mohamed Salah, scored a hat-trick to seal the Reds’ emphatic win in their bitterest rivals’ iconic backyard.

Manchester United could fare better against Liverpool than they did in the reverse fixture

In their previous meeting last November, the Red Devils were shellshocked by the sheer pace, power, and ferocity of their age-old rivals. They struggled to exploit the space left behind Liverpool’s defenders and gave in to their relentless pressing.

Tuesday night could see them produce a significantly more cohesive performance. They are certainly not on the same level as Liverpool, but Rangnick would be better suited to exploit the gaps in the home side’s defense. The Manchester United manager is an advocate of high-press football and has had occasional success with the strategy this season.

Of course, it all boils down to implementation; to the players’ commitment to the cause. If every Manchester United player turns up tonight, the fixture could turn out to be a high-octane treat for neutral onlookers.

