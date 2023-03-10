"We can't do anything about it" - When PSG star Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey went out of stock across the world

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey went out of stock before the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. La Albiceleste played France and defeated Les Bleus via penalty shoot-out at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

Ahead of the much-anticipated match, the euphoria surrounding Messi reached its peak. Fans wanted to have the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's jersey, however, Adidas stores across the globe ran out of the iconic shirt.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) were aware of the demand and the lack of supply. They released a statement on the matter that read (via Financial Times):

"We can't do anything about it, although it's in our interest to sell more. It is a matter of Adidas and there are problems in the country that affect them, such as the obstacles to imports and the lack of manpower, as well as the high level of public anger."

Lionel Messi faced off against his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe in the FIFA World Cup final. The match was an enthralling affair and was perhaps the best World Cup final ever.

The game ended 3-3 after extra time. Messi bagged a brace and Mbappe scored a hat-trick. Argentina eventually emerged triumphant via penalties and were crowned world champions after a 36-year-long drought.

Lionel Messi was named the winner of the Golden Ball for his performances. He scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament in Qatar.

Will Lionel Messi play at PSG next season?

Lionel Messi's PSG future remains uncertain. The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club and is yet to sign an extension.

Messi has scored 18 goals and has provided 16 assists in 30 matches for the Parisian club so far this season. Messi, however, faced criticism after Christophe Galtier's team were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League round of 16 by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

There have been talks of Messi potentially making a return to Barcelona. He has also been linked with moves to the MLS and Saudi Arabia. Anything concrete, however, is yet to be decided regarding the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's future.

