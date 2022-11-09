"We appreciate the interest shown" - Shakira and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique confirm child custody agreement after marathon 12-hour talks

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique and his former partner Shakira have reached a consensus regarding the custody of their children following their decision to go separate ways earlier this year.

According to the Daily Mail, Pique and Shakira held a marathon 12-hour meeting with their lawyers on Tuesday, where they discussed the custody of their two children.

barcacentre @barcacentre Piqué and Shakira have issued a joint statement, explaining their decision to break up after a relationship of 12 years. [via md] Piqué and Shakira have issued a joint statement, explaining their decision to break up after a relationship of 12 years. [via md]

An agreement was reached between the concerned parties during the meeting. The couple went on to release a joint statement confirming that they've signed a child custody agreement that will prevent them from warring in court.

The statement reads:

"We wish to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the welfare of our children and that will be ratified in court as part of a mere formal procedure. Our sole objective is to provide them with the upmost security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected."

Their statement continued:

"We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy in a safe and calm environment."

It was signed: 'Shakira and Gerard.'

Attempting to shed light on the content of the agreement between the former couple, Catalan outlet El Periodico explained that the children will be with Shakira, who has relocated to Miami during most part of the school season, Meanwhile, Pique will have them for ten days a month and the entirety of the holiday period following the United States calendar.

The Catalan outlet explained:

"Gerard Pique will have his children 10 days a month and the entirety of the three holiday periods that govern the United States, apart from Christmas and the summer holidays, starting next year."

TMZ @TMZ Shakira and her sons are packing up and heading to Miami -- after she and her longtime BF turned ex Gerard Piqué have reached a new custody agreement. tmz.com/2022/11/08/sha… Shakira and her sons are packing up and heading to Miami -- after she and her longtime BF turned ex Gerard Piqué have reached a new custody agreement. tmz.com/2022/11/08/sha…

"This Christmas, they will alternate custody at 50% following the calendar of the regional Catalonian government, and in the coming years, they will do it according to the children's school calendar. This is the pact that the footballer and partner, Shakira, have reached regarding the custody of their children," the publication added.

Gerard Pique announces retirement shortly after Shakira split

Gerard Pique and Shakira in happier times

After confirming his split with Shakira in June, Pique has gone on to call time on his playing career. The defender announced last week that the clash with Almeria would be his last match at the Camp Nou, making a short farewell video to announce his decision.

It's still unknown what the Spaniard's next step will be after the annoucement. However, many expect him to become Barcelona's president sometime in the future. It remains to be seen what fate has in store for him.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes