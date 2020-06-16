"We are not ready to play a game three days after another," says EPL manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola feels it'll be difficult to adapt to the arduous EPL fixtures going forward in these circumstances.

EPL champions Manchester City take on Arsenal on June 17 at the Etihad.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola faces the press ahead of facing Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

The highly-anticipated return of the EPL is almost here. The Premier League comes back with the promise of reigniting interest and uniting football fans all over the world who have been going through a tough phase over the last couple of months.

As always, with about 9-10 EPL games to go, we expect a flourish towards the end as all teams try and match their season targets. The EPL returns with Aston playing hosts to Sheffield United, but perhaps no other game is more eagerly awaited than Manchester City taking on Arsenal.

It may well be just the right kind of appetizer the football fraternity needs ahead of a grueling last phase of the EPL season.

Liverpool are about two wins away from dethroning reigning EPL champions Manchester City, who will now play for pride after an uncharacteristically substandard season.

There will be a lot of unique variables in matches hereafter, be it from the angle of five substitutions or the fitness of footballers across the league who are now set to play a competitive fixture once almost every four days.

"I'm excited to see Mikel again," says EPL boss Guardiola

Pep Guardiola and has troops take on Arsenal in their returning EPL fixture

The Cityzens are all set to showcase their breathtaking brand of football against an Arsenal side very much in the state of transition. Nevertheless, given the stature of the fixture and current circumstances, it is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

Addressing the media in his press conference ahead of Manchester City's EPL clash, Guardiola spoke on the economic downfall and the adaptability everyone has to exhibit moving forward. He mentioned:

"What is important is the health of people. But in the end, the Premier League decided that we have to play. We are going to play and we will adapt as quickly as possible."

He further reiterated the same:

"Tomorrow we will see the level of the team and from there we will see what we can do better. All the teams have had just three weeks, three and a half. It is what it is. Everyone suffered during this situation - personally and economically, and we have to adapt."

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta were integral to Manchester City's EPL success

Guardiola is known for his shrewd comments, transparent reviewing of the game's disciplines and a respectful tone overall. He clearly stated that his side are not ready for the busy EPL fixture period, adding:

"We are ready to play one game, but three days after another and four days after another... we are not ready. We have to rotate and use all the players. The players are in naturally good physical condition."

Manchester City have been, perhaps, the most successful EPL side in the last 10 years. They lifted the trophy under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini, but Pep Guardiola has transformed them into one of EPL's, if not the world's, most feared unit.

They lifted the EPL crown with 100 points in 2017/18, becoming the first team to do so in the process. Another domestic title followed the next season, and besides Guardiola, former EPL midfielder Mikel Arteta was also an integral part of the Man City think tank.

He joined his former club after Unai Emery was sacked, and is set to lock horns with his inspiration when the two EPL giants meet. Excited at the prospect of seeing Arteta, Guardiola said:

"I'm excited to see (Mikel) again - one of the nicest people I have ever met. He is an incredibly important part of our recent success. He helped us be who we are."

It'll be interesting to see if the apprentice can upstage his master when Arsenal rub shoulders with defending EPL champions Manchester City.