"He will put us on the top again”, “First of many” – Manchester United fans ecstatic as Erik ten Hag wins Premier League’s manager of the month award

Manchester United fans are overjoyed with Erik ten Hag winning the Premier League's manager of the month award for September.

The Dutch coach has beaten Tottenham Hotspur's Antonio Conte and Bournemouth's Gary O'Neil to the award.

It speaks volumes of Ten Hag's turnaround at Old Trafford, having made a dreadful start to his Manchester United managerial career.

He kicked off the campaign with two demoralizing defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Brentford (4-0).

However, Ten Hag has transformed the fortunes of the Red Devils with four league wins on the trot.

United beat Leicester City 1-0 on September 1, with Jadon Sancho grabbing his first goal of the season.

Ten Hag's men then defeated league leaders Arsenal 3-1 on September 4 thanks to a Marcus Rashford double and a debut goal for new winger Antony.

Premier League football was postponed for the rest of September following the death of the Queen on September 8.

United had secured wins over Liverpool (2-1) and Southampton (1-0) at the end of August, which means Ten Hag's side have won four league games on the trot.

Manchester United currently sit fifth in the league following those consecutive wins, conceding just two goals in those fixtures.

Here are some reactions from United fans on Twitter over Ten Hag being named the Premier League manager of the month:

Veljko @VeljkoPopovic87 @utdreport My manager. He will put us on the top again. Support him @utdreport My manager. He will put us on the top again. Support him

Ten Hag's Manchester United bounced back

The Red Devils have impressed under Ten Hag

Manchester United's disappointing 2021-22 campaign is not something any United fan will ever want to remember.

A sixth-placed finish in the league and woeful performances plagued the Old Trafford side.

The 4-0 defeat to Brentford on August 13 sent alarm bells ringing over the massive job Ten Hag has on his hands.

Ten Hag reportedly galvanized his players by even joining them in a sprint to match how Brentford outrun them at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It showed the United players the type of character Ten Hag is and built an understanding of how he wanted them to work as a cohesive unit.

He has reaped the rewards since, with the Red Devils now on a league winning run.

Not only that, but Ten Hag has got his tactics spot on with the decision to forge a formidable partnership between Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

It was a big call to drop captain Harry Maguire but it has been the right one.

Meanwhile, he has dealt extremely well with the circus surrounding uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo's.

The Dutch tactician has also dropped the talismanic forward and Marcus Rashford has shone under his tutelage with three goals in six games.

The English forward also picked up the Premier League 'Player of the month' for September.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far