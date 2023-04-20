We asked an AI if Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo (& it had the perfect answer)

The debate over who is the better footballer between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has long been ongoing among football fans. The duo have dominated the sport for around 15 years and are widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers and athletes of all time.

With Artificial Intelligence's recent rise, we wondered if ChatGPT could answer if Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo or vice-versa. Here is its response:

"Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both exceptional football players and it is difficult to say definitively who is better as it is subjective and depends on individual preferences. Both players have achieved incredible success throughout their careers and have broken numerous records."

ChatGPT also pointed out their individual achievements and abilities, writing:

"Messi is known for his incredible dribbling skills, close control, and ability to create and score goals. He has won seven Ballon d'Or awards, which is a record in itself, and has scored over 800 career goals."

It further read:

"Ronaldo, on the other hand, is known for his powerful shots, speed, and athleticism. He has won five Ballon d'Or awards and has also scored over 800 career goals."

ChatGPT eventually left the result of the debate to personal opinions but recognized Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's contributions to football:

"Ultimately, whether Messi or Ronaldo is better depends on individual opinions and preferences. Both players have achieved incredible success and have contributed significantly to the world of football.”

This is perhaps the most balanced view of the GOAT debate between the two superstars, whose rivalry will certainly be remembered forever.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's stats

Given that they are recognized by many as the two greatest footballers of all time, the duo's stats are mind-boggling. They have won 12 Ballons d'Or between them, with Lionel Messi winning seven of those.

The Argentine ace has scored 709 goals and provided 337 assists for his club sides Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. He is also Argentina's all-time top scorer with 102 goals and has also provided 56 assists for La Albiceleste. He helped them win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The 35-year-old has won four UEFA Champions League trophies, one less than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese ace is the all-time top scorer in world football, scoring 834 goals for club and country. He has played for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus and currently plies his trade with Al-Nassr.

The duo have consistently put up some staggering numbers over the years and it will be extremely hard for other players to top their brilliance and rivalry.

