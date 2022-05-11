"We have to have a further assessment" - Jurgen Klopp offers injury update on 28-year-old Liverpool star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is optimistic about having Fabinho back for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 14. However, he added that further assessment will be made before he's deemed match-fit.

The Brazilian went off just 30 minutes into the Reds' Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Tuesday after injuring his hamstring. That gave Klopp fresh concern ahead of Saturday's big game at Wembley. Fabinho appeared to pick up a knock while rushing back towards his goal following a poor touch in midfield and was replaced by Jordan Henderson.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp provided an update on the 28-year-old, as per Anfield Watch:

"I think he will (be OK, for the FA Cup final), but I do not know. We have to have a further assessment. He has a good feeling, and that gives me a better feeling than I had, and I took him off. What that means, I don’t know yet.”

Fabinho has been a key player in Liverpool's midfield, establishing himself among the best No. 6s in the circuit. His injury sets the alarm bells ringing at Anfield, as the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid (May 28) is on the horizon too.

The Brazilian was snapped up from AS Monaco weeks after the Reds' loss in the 2018 showpiece against Los Blancos in Kiev.

He has since been a panacea to their midfield woes. With Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro still around for Madrid, Fabinho's presence will be crucial for Liverpool.

Liverpool shift focus to FA Cup final

After an important win on Tuesday night, Liverpool will turn their attention towards the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

Having already beaten them in the Carabao Cup final a few months ago, the Reds will hope for a repeat of the outcome to seal their second trophy of the campaign.

They haven't completed a domestic cup double in the same season since the 2000-01 campaign. The Blues, meanwhile, will be out for vengeance and will also hope to avoid the ignominy of becoming the first team in history to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals.

