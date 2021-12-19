"We could have avoided his departure"- Former Barcelona presidential candidate says Lionel Messi could have been handed a lifetime contract before sealing PSG switch

Lionel Messi could have been handed a lifetime contract at Barcelona, according to former Blaugrana presidential candidate Victor Font. Messi put an end to his 21-year association with La Liga giants Barcelona this summer.

The Argentinean left for PSG, as the Blaugrana couldn't offer him a contract extension without falling foul of La Liga's financial fair play rules. Messi was reportedly ready to agree a pay cut to continue at the club, but Barcelona couldn't chalk out an extension for him. Eventually, PSG came calling, and signed up the Copa America 2021 winner on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona presidential candidate Font feels the club could have found a way to keep Messi at Camp Nou. He said that the Blaugrana would have had Messi retire at Camp Nou had he been elected president instead of Joan Laporta. Talking about the forward's move to PSG, Font told Catalonian television channel TV3:

“I am convinced that we could have avoided Messi's departure, with our plan to reduce wages we would have given him a contract for life.”

The Barcelona presidential election was held on 7th March this year. Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa were in the running for the post. Eventually, it was Laporta who emerged on top, earning 54.28% of the votes. Font finished second with 29.99% votes, while Freixa garnered 8.58%.

Considering Font's statements on Messi, Barcelona fans could be wondering what could have happened had he been elected president of the club. It is difficult to deny that Barcelona have struggled to cope without Messi this season.

Xavi's side find themselves languishing in seventh in the La Liga table, while they have already bowed out of the UEFA Champions League.

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG after leaving Barcelona?

Having signed a two-year deal with PSG, Lionel Messi is still adapting to life in France. Fitness issues have kept the Argentina international from hitting the ground running at the Parisians.

Messi has managed to make a decent impression. He has scored six goals and provided five assists in 15 appearances across competitions. However, that tally includes only one strike in ten Ligue 1 games.

The 34-year-old will look to improve his league exploits. PSG, meanwhile, are hopeful that Messi will help them with the Champions League.

