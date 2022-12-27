Erik ten Hag has claimed that Manchester United will only look for quality players as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement.

The Red Devils are currently short of options up front following the abrupt departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last month. Manchester United terminated the Portuguese superstar's deal in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Erik ten Hag has insisted that the club are looking for options up front after parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Dutchman has also stated that the 20-time English champions will not buy any forward just for the sake of it. Speaking ahead of their visit of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, ten Hag said:

“We are aware we have lost a striker so need to get one in but it has to be the right one who brings quality into the team, not just adding to the squad. The criteria is high here at Manchester United."

He added:

“We are aware we need to score more goals, we need to improve on many more elements. We created so many opportunities [against Burnley in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win last week] and have to be more decisive."

Manchester United have scored the fewest number of goals among the top seven in the Premier League as of now. The Red Devils have only scored 20 goals in 14 games so far, half of reigning champions Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag had been monitoring Cody Gakpo for a long time now but the Dutchman has been snapped up by Liverpool.

Manchester United eye surprise move for former PSG forward as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who was formerly on the books of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Choupo-Moting has been on fire for Bayern Munich this season, having scored 11 goals and produced three assists in 16 games across competitions. Since joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer from PSG in the summer of 2020, the Cameroon international has helped them lift five trophies.

The former Stoke City forward's deal with Bayern Munich is set to expire next summer. The Red Devils are hopeful of landing the versatile attacker on a cut-price deal in January.

Erik ten Hag is left with only Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as options up front after losing Cristiano Ronaldo.

