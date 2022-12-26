Manchester United eye surprise move for former PSG forward - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to bolster their ranks in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Choupo-Moting, 33, has been one of the most decorated journeymen in the recent past. Since joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer from PSG in the summer of 2020, he has helped them lift five trophies.

A right-footed traditional centre-forward, the Cameroonian has been in stellar form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered 11 goals and three assists in 16 overall matches for the Bavarians so far.

According to The Athletic, Choupo-Moting has re-emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United after being briefly linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier this summer. With the former Stoke City man's current deal set to expire next summer, the Red Devils are hopeful of landing his signature on a cut-price deal in January next year.

Manchester United are in need of a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier last month. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are currently their only options.

Choupo-Moting, who lifted five trophies during his two-year stint for PSG, is likely to be a short-term fix for Erik ten Hag's side. The Old Trafford outfit are also said to be keeping tabs on the likes of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

Diego Simeone comments on PSG and Manchester United target Joao Felix's future

Speaking at a pre-match presser, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone claimed that he has his team's best interests on his mind when asked about Joao Felix's future at the club. He told reporters:

"I want the best for Atletico Madrid, we are going to celebrate 11 years giving everything I have for the team and the club to grow. I care about winning, improving, growing together, focusing game by game and then everything that can happen will happen."

Sharing his thoughts on the Portuguese forward, Simeone added:

"Here, no one is untouchable, no one, and things will be as they have to be. He is a very important player. He had a good World Cup, with an important job for his team, participating in goals with the importance that the Portugal coach gave him to develop what he has."

Felix, 23, has fallen out of favor at the Metropolitano Stadium in the ongoing 2022-23 season, starting only nine of his 18 appearances so far. Apart from Manchester United and PSG, Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in the £105 million-rated Benfica academy graduate.

