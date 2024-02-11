"We are so back", "We're winning the league" - Barcelona fans react as veteran star returns to XI after long injury layoff against Granada

Fans have reacted to Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen starting in the La Liga clash at home to Granada on Sunday (February 11).

Ter Stegen, 31, is returning after missing 17 games across competitions due to a back injury. The German last played in the 2-1 home win over Alaves in the league in November.

Having played a key role in Barca's La Liga win last season, Ter Stegen had six clean sheets in 13 outings this term before getting injured. Nevertheless, he returns to the lineup against Granada, leaving fans dreaming of an unlikely title run.

"Marc Andre ter Stegen we are so back"

"We are winning the league"

In the veteran German's absence, Xavi's side have conceded 32 times across competitions. That has seen Barca lose the Supercopa Espana final to Real Madrid (4-1), exit the Copa del Rey quarterfinal with a loss (4-2) at Athletic Bilbao and an embarassing 5-3 league defeat at home to Villarreal.

That loss prompted the under-pressure Xavi to announce his departure at the end of the season.

How has Marc-Andre ter Stegen fared for Barcelona?

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been a solid performer for Barcelona since his first-team debut in 2014-15.

He has made close to 400 appearances across competitions and has won a plethora of titles with the club. Last season, the German kept an impressive 28 clean sheets, playing all 38 games, as Barca won their first La Liga title in four years.

Barca looked set for another solid campaign before Ter Stegen's injury has seen the side fall off the pace in the title race. With 15 games to go, Xavi's side trail leaders Real Madrid (61) by 11 points but have a game in hand. Los Blancos beat Granada 4-0 at home in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday to go five clear at the top.

Barcelona are still alive in the UEFA Champions League, where they host Napoli in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on February 21.