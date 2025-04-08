"We are Barcelona, we have achieved it before" - Lamine Yamal makes confident claim when asked if club can win the treble this year

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has made an audacious claim about the club's targets this season, boldly asserting that they will clinch the continental treble. The Spanish giants are having a strong run under Hansi Flick, who has gained serious momentum after some rocky periods.
Barcelona are at the top of LaLiga and are gearing up for a Copa del Rey final with Real Madrid. Their hopes of success in the Champions League are still alive, too, with a quarterfinal matchup against Borussia Dortmund on the horizon.
In an interview, Lamine Yamal said about their chances (via BarcaTimes on X):
"Treble? Since the beginning of the season, I have always aspired to win everything. So yes, we WILL win the treble, we are Barcelona, we have achieved it before, and we hope to achieve it again."
Barcelona have a pedigree in winning impressive continental trebles. They won the treble in 2009 and again in 2015. However, no matter the optimism, the journey ahead will be difficult.
It is worth noting that the Bluagrana have already clinched a trophy this season. Despite picking up a red card in the Supercopa de Espana final against Real Madrid, they beat their eternal rivals 5-2 on January 12. They are gunning for three more trophies.
Hansi Flick speaks about Barcelona forward ahead of Dortmund clash
Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha is in fine fettle ahead of Barcelona's first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie with Borussia Dortmund. The German coach also played down speculation that the Brazilian forward might be suffering from fatigue or a slight injury.
This comes after the winger's emotional outburst during the weekend’s draw with Real Betis. Flick said to the press (via Forbes):
“I don’t think he’s not fresh. After the break we gave him a little time to recover, but in training he is as always - fantastic. We have kept an eye on him, but he is very dynamic and ready for tomorrow’s game."
Raphinha appeared angry after the 1-1 draw at the Benito Villamarin and notably pushed teammate Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the tunnel. He also spoke angrily with Hansi Flick and seemed inconsolable.
Flick will reunite with Dortmund boss Niko Kovac when they meet in Wednesday's fixture (April 9). The two coaches notably worked together at Bayern Munich. Flick described Kovac as a “very good person” and recognized the quality of Dortmund’s attacking players.