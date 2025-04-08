"We are Barcelona, we have achieved it before" - Lamine Yamal makes confident claim when asked if club can win the treble this year

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has made an audacious claim about the club's targets this season, boldly asserting that they will clinch the continental treble. The Spanish giants are having a strong run under Hansi Flick, who has gained serious momentum after some rocky periods.

Barcelona are at the top of LaLiga and are gearing up for a Copa del Rey final with Real Madrid. Their hopes of success in the Champions League are still alive, too, with a quarterfinal matchup against Borussia Dortmund on the horizon.

In an interview, Lamine Yamal said about their chances (via BarcaTimes on X):

"Treble? Since the beginning of the season, I have always aspired to win everything. So yes, we WILL win the treble, we are Barcelona, we have achieved it before, and we hope to achieve it again."

Barcelona have a pedigree in winning impressive continental trebles. They won the treble in 2009 and again in 2015. However, no matter the optimism, the journey ahead will be difficult.

It is worth noting that the Bluagrana have already clinched a trophy this season. Despite picking up a red card in the Supercopa de Espana final against Real Madrid, they beat their eternal rivals 5-2 on January 12. They are gunning for three more trophies.

Hansi Flick speaks about Barcelona forward ahead of Dortmund clash

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha is in fine fettle ahead of Barcelona's first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie with Borussia Dortmund. The German coach also played down speculation that the Brazilian forward might be suffering from fatigue or a slight injury.

This comes after the winger's emotional outburst during the weekend’s draw with Real Betis. Flick said to the press (via Forbes):

“I don’t think he’s not fresh. After the break we gave him a little time to recover, but in training he is as always - fantastic. We have kept an eye on him, but he is very dynamic and ready for tomorrow’s game."

Raphinha appeared angry after the 1-1 draw at the Benito Villamarin and notably pushed teammate Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the tunnel. He also spoke angrily with Hansi Flick and seemed inconsolable.

Flick will reunite with Dortmund boss Niko Kovac when they meet in Wednesday's fixture (April 9). The two coaches notably worked together at Bayern Munich. Flick described Kovac as a “very good person” and recognized the quality of Dortmund’s attacking players.

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More