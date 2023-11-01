"We are not doing the basics right" - UK podcaster claims Manchester United star is 'hurting' the club's performances amid his poor run of form

British YouTuber and podcaster Flex believes that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is hurting the team's form this season.

It hasn't been a great start to the 2023-24 campaign for the Red Devils, who have lost five of their 10 games in the Premier League and are languishing in eighth position on the table.

Many players have flattered to deceive so far, including Rashford, who has managed to score and assist just once in those 10 games. The prolific forward, who scored 17 league goals to help his side achieve third-place last season, has witnessed a precipitous decline in form.

Flex, a football content creator and founder of the United View TV channel on YouTube, has stated that Rashford's poor form is 'hurting' Manchester United, whose offensive numbers have been lackluster.

Speaking on 'The Take On' podcast, he said (via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube):

"I am not denying that but right now he (Marcus Rashford) is hurting us. It's like saying Bruno is our best creator when we are not even doing the basics right at this stage, we are not even getting to the stage where we can go and create."

"We are not even getting to a stage where you can go and put a ball in the box or cut in and have a shot because we are not doing the basics right."

With just 11 goals scored, Manchester United have the worst attacking record of all sides residing in the top 10 of the table. They have created just 15.00 expected goals (xG) this season, the lowest in the table's top-half, according to data from Understat.

After back-to-back wins over Brentford and Sheffield United, the Red Devils' attacking woes resurfaced on Saturday. They drew a blank in a comprehensive 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the derby, mustering just three shots on target.

Newcastle United looking to upset toothless Manchester United

Manchester United return to action tonight (November 1) against Newcastle United in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup. In normal circumstances, the Red Devils would be expected to cruise through this encounter, but right now, their form is contrasting.

Erik ten Hag's team are struggling to find their attacking boots right now, averaging just over a goal a game in the top-flight. Their defense hasn't particularly covered themselves in glory either, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last four top-flight matches, conceding six in the process.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have scored 26 goals in 10 league matches, joint-highest in the league right now with Aston Villa. The Magpies also caused one of the biggest upsets in Europe so far this season with a 4-1 drubbing of PSG in the Champions League.

Could there be another upset on the cards?