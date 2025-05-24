"We beat Real Madrid, who are the best club in the world" - Manchester United loanee Antony shares thoughts on Chelsea ahead of final

Real Betis attacker Antony has lauded Chelsea ahead of their UEFA Conference League final clash on Wednesday, May 28. Antony joined Real Betis from Manchester United earlier this year and has become a crucial player for the LaLiga side.

Currently sixth in LaLiga, Manuel Pellegrini's side defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in March and played a 1-1 draw against Barcelona last month. Real Betis then beat Fiorentina 4-3 in the UEFA Conference League semifinals to secure a spot in the final.

Before the European final, Antony praised Chelsea and addressed Betis' performances in the league. The Manchester United loanee said (via Spanish outlet MARCA):

"I know Chelsea a little, they're a very good team, I've played against them a few times. But we're also a good team, we beat Real Madrid, who are the best club in the world, we drew with Barcelona... It's a final, a different game, very important for us."

He further added:

"They have a very important game on Sunday. We have to be focused because it's just one game, we can't make mistakes and hopefully we'll be champions."

Since joining Los Verdiblancos in January, the Brazilian attacker has made 25 appearances across competitions, bagging nine goals and five assists. Playing primarily as a right-winger, Antony had three goal contributions in the UEFA Conference League semifinal against Fiorentina.

Manchester United leading Chelsea in race to sign 22-year-old attacker: Reports

Manchester United are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap in the summer transfer window. According to Football Insider (via Caught Offside), the Englishman is likely to choose the Red Devils over Enzo Maresca's side despite United failing to secure UEFA Champions League football.

Currently 16th in the Premier League, Manchester United lost to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21. Nevertheless, the Blues are keen on signing the 22-year-old, as Enzo Maresca dubbed Liam Delap a 'fantastic player' earlier this season.

The Blues see Liam Delap as an upgrade for Nicolas Jackson and will be an effective addition at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Manchester United are eager to sign an upgrade for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

