“We beat a team that we wanted to beat” - Kylian Mbappe shares ‘proud’ feeling after PSG comeback win over Barcelona 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe expressed pride in his side after they beat Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, April 16.

The Parisians came into the tie trailing 3-2 from the first leg at the Parc des Princes last week. Despite dominating possession early on, they got off to the worst possible start on Tuesday as Raphinha gave Barcelona the lead in the 12th minute.

However, the tie turned around its head in the 29th minute after Ronaldo Araujo was sent off for a last-man tackle on Bradley Barcola. Former Barcelona man Ousmane Dembele scored in the 40th minute to make it 1-1 on the night. Vitinha then scored in the 54th minute to level the scores on aggregate.

Joao Cancelo then fouled Dembele in the box at the hour mark and Kylian Mbappe converted the resulting penalty. The Frenchman scored again in the 89th minute to secure PSG's entry into the semi-finals.

After the game, Kylian Mbappe expressed his delight at the result, saying (via ESPN):

"We beat a great team this evening, but even if we had lost, I would be proud to be Parisian. Now it's certain that during evenings like this, the pride is even greater. We are very happy, we beat a team that we wanted to beat and to be closer to the final. This one is for the fans that came here to support us and those back home. It's a night to be proud."

PSG will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-finals after the German side beat Atletico Madrid 5-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Kylian Mbappe on his future after PSG's win over Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire in the summer. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he will leave the club as a free agent and has been in negotiations with Real Madrid for a potential move.

After the Parisians beat Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, Mbappe was asked if it would change his decision on his future. He replied:

“No, no, no.

“I’m proud to wear PSG as I'm Parisien. I dream to win Champions League with PSG, we will try to go to Wembley."

Expand Tweet

PSG have never won the Champions League and came close in 2020 when they lost in the final against Bayern Munich.

Poll : Will PSG win the UEFA Champions League? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback