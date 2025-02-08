"We believe that he is not a liar” - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Virgil van Dijk's contract situation at Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's future at Anfield is still uncertain. The news came after the Reds defender's agents were spotted sitting beside sporting director Richard Hughes in the win against Tottenham on Thursday (February 6).

At the moment, the Netherlands international's agreement expires in the summer of 2025, after which he will become a free agent. Claiming that Van Dijk's future is still uncertain, Romano said on his Here We Go podcast (via DaveOckop):

“But Van Dijk himself said anyone mentioning things about my future has no idea about that. Because at the moment the decision is still not been made. But the conversation continues."

“So what we can say today is that Liverpool are still there. They are still talking to Van Dijk. They want him to sign the contract. They are still optimistic because they want Van Dijk to stay, and they hope to have a green light. Now it is the financial agreement, the length of the contract, the conversations continue. So let’s wait," he continued.

“As Van Dijk said, nothing is decided. And if the player says so, we believe that he is not a liar. But it is important to say that Liverpool maintains their stand, and they are pushing for Van Dijk to stay. The conversation remains ongoing," Romano added.

Van Dijk has been an immovable pillar of the Liverpool defense since he joined the club from Southampton in the summer of 2018. He's made 302 appearances across competitions for the Reds, bagging 26 goals and 13 assists. The Dutchman has the UEFA Champions League and Premier League trophies once each in Merseyside.

Arne Slot comments on Virgil van Dijk's future at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk

Arne Slot was asked about Virgil van Dijk's future at Anfield following his team's second-leg Carabao Cup semi-final over Tottenham Hotspur (4-1 on aggregate) on Thursday (February 6).

The former 33-year-old scored his team's final goal of the night and continues to play a key role for the side. When asked about the player's contract situation, Slot said (via GOAL):

"Good health is the first thing I wish him, and I hope to continue working with him for a long time, although I don't think that will surprise you."

Van Dijk is still among the first names on the Liverpool team sheet. He's made 32 appearances across competitions this campaign for the Reds, bagging three goals and an assist.

