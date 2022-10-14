"We believe" - Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posts inspirational message after last gasp victory against Omonia

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a defiant tweet following Manchester United's last gasp victory over Omonia Nicosia.

Despite dominating possession, the Red Devils looked to be heading for a humiliating draw at home to the Cypriot side. But Scott McTominay popped up in the 93rd minute to hand Manchester United a 1-0 win, which all but secured their place in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages.

The clash at Old Trafford was a frustrating affair for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese played the full 90 minutes, but was one of numerous players to miss several big chances.

The Portugal captain has endured a difficult season so far, scoring just twice in his 11 appearances across all competitions this campaign. But after the encounter, Ronaldo posted the following tweet:

"We believe until the end."

The tweet featured an emphatic message about believing until the end, along with a team photo taken before the clash at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag named a strong starting lineup to take on the Cypriot side and will be relieved that his side managed to eventually get the job done.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claims Cristiano Ronaldo is 'in better shape now'

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly keen to leave Manchester United in the summer as he failed to attend the club's preseason tour.

Many have questioned whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is capable of playing in a high-intensity Ten Hag system. However, the Dutch boss praised Ronaldo after the victory over Omonia (via the Sun):

"I want to support him as good as possible. We have certain demands from players, what we expect in certain positions.

"I want to get the best out of him. He's in better shape now, and I'm happy with that. At the start, it was the case [lack of fitness], it's proven once again, no one can miss a preseason"

The forward was brought on against Everton in their most recent Premier League fixture when Anthony Martial was forced off with an injury. Ronaldo scored his first English top-flight goal of the campaign, which was also the 700th club goal of his career.

With Martial injured, Ronaldo will be afforded more opportunities to start for United in the near future. Their next encounter is a home game against Newcastle United on Sunday (16 October).

