"We have to believe that next year we can win titles" - Cristiano Ronaldo 'excited' and 'happy' with Erik ten Hag appointment at Manchester United

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he will be part of Erik ten Hag's side next season by heaping praise on the Dutch coach ahead of his arrival.

Ten Hag will leave Ajax for United this summer having just won his third straight Eredivisie title.

There has been much speculation over Ronaldo's future, with the Red Devils having encountered a difficult season.

The Portuguese star returned to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus and has been in remarkable goalscoring form.

The 37-year-old has scored 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances but hasn't been able to stop United's slump.

The Red Devils have exited all cup competitions and were unable to finish in the top four this season.

Rumors had emerged that the talismanic forward may be on his way out both as a result of Ten Hag's appointment and opinion and because of United's worrying situation.

But his comments on the Dutch coach's appointment hint that the veteran forward will be lining up under Ten Hag come next season.

Ronaldo told Manchester United's official website:

“I know that he has done a fantastic job at Ajax, and that he is an experienced coach, but we have to give him time,"

“Things must change the way he wants. If he does well, all of Manchester United will be successful, so I wish him well. We are all happy and excited [about his arrival], not only as players, but as fans as well. We have to believe that next year we can win titles."

Manchester United to be transformed under Erik ten Hag with Cristiano Ronaldo at the forefront

Cristiano Ronaldo looks likely to lead United's new era

Erik ten Hag's appointment has given Manchester United fans encouragement having encountered a difficult period in the club's history.

The Red Devils will record the lowest points tally in their Premier League history this term.

But Ten Hag has a proven track record of transforming sides given his work at Ajax on multiple occasions where players have left.

And United are set for a huge overhaul under the Dutchman with a host of changes anticipated.

But with Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly set to remain as part of the group at Old Trafford, Ten Hag will have a world-class striker with an abundance of experience.

Ronaldo's leadership will be valuable to the Dutch coach, who will want to improve the mood and mentality around the club.

Perhaps the next course of action will be finding a striker to ease the goalscoring burden on Cristiano Ronaldo.

