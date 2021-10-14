"We have the best players in the world" – Formula 1 driver backs Lionel Messi and co. to guide PSG to Champions League glory

French Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon is hoping the summer arrival of Lionel Messi will propel his side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) towards their first Champions League title.

Esteban Ocon, who won the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, is excited by the prospect of having Lionel Messi at PSG. He believes this group of footballing legends could take the Parisian giants to Champions League glory this season.

The 25-year-old Alpine F1 driver said:

"Well it's so exciting. I think we can clearly say we have the best players in the world in our team. That is unbelievable. It reinforces our assets, clearly. You know, we haven’t won the Champions League yet and I hope that’s going to help us win it this year.

"Yeah, it's awesome, it's so exciting to have such a legend in the team. But yeah, we have many legends in the team now, so that’s awesome."

It is worth noting that Esteban Ocon is not the only Formula 1 driver who is a fan of PSG. AlphaTauri sensation Pierre Gasly is also a die-hard fan of the Parisian giants and was also gifted a PSG shirt back in August.

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer earlier this summer after Barcelona failed to offer him a new deal due to their depleting financial situation. The 34-year-old attacker has joined PSG on a two-year contract with the option of extending it by another year.

Lionel Messi's arrival has made PSG one of the favorites for the Champions League title. The Parisian giants were drawn into a difficult group alongside Premier League champions Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

PSG have picked up four points from their first two matches, beating Manchester City by 2-0, a game in which Lionel Messi netted his first goal for the club.

Lionel Messi has struggled to get used to his new surroundings at PSG

Despite scoring an amazing goal against Manchester City, Lionel Messi has struggled to get used to his new surroundings at PSG. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's progress at the club has been hampered by injuries and international fixtures.

Lionel Messi is yet to score a goal for PSG in the league, having only made three league appearances so far this season.

In his three appearances, the diminutive forward has completed 90 minutes on just one occasion which came in a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Stade Rennais.

