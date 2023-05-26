"We were the better football team" - Frank Lampard on Chelsea's 4-1 loss to Manchester United

Frank Lampard has stated that Chelsea were the better football team at Old Trafford during their 4-1 loss to Manchester United on Thursday, May 25. The caretaker manager admitted he had mixed feeling about the game as he was happy with the performance but stated that finishing cost the Blues.

Manchester United sealed their place in the top 4 with a comfortable win over Chelsea. Casemiro opened the scoring before Anthony Martial made it 2-0 before half-time.

Bruno Fernandes added a third from the spot in the second half, while Marcus Rashford sealed the win with a 4th in the 78th minute. Joao Felix made the score a little respectable with a consolation for the Blues.

Chelsea missed a few chances in the game, and Lampard believes that is the main reason for their loss. He told the club website:

"They [Man United] had a clinical nature in front of goal,’ said Lampard. ‘We were the better football team in the middle chunk of the game. For possession and chances created we matched them at least; we had better chances. Then to be 2-0 down in that situation is a sign of where we are at. I have mixed feelings, we played okay in parts today."

He added:

"There were some individual performances within the game which I think can be nice shoots for the future, if they are worked on, but of course the reality when you come to Manchester United is how clinical they are in front of goal, how non-clinical we are, how we defended poorly individually in the second half. That’s how the result can come. There is talent in the squad but it was another reality day today. It is going to take work to change that."

Frank Lampard wants more from Chelsea players

Frank Lampard has hinted that Chelsea need to trim the squad so that the players can train properly. He believes that the current size of the squad has stopped them from doing well and it has taken a toll.

Lampard continued in talks with the club website:

"‘It is about training well every day, trying to improve, being a real collective unit. There is not a lack of effort, but you build credit through training, preparation, and resilience. It’s been a bad year for the club and many clubs have these years. We have had massive success over the last 20 years."

Chelsea are set to bring in Mauricio Pocehttino in the summer as their new manager. He has agreed a deal, as per journalist Matt Law, and will be taking over after the end of the season.

