"We have been better than Real Madrid" - Barcelona manager Xavi makes defiant claim after El Clasico victory 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said that his team was better than bitter rivals Real Madrid after beating them 1-0 in a pre-season friendly at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on Sunday (July 24).

Thanks to new signing Raphinha's long-range goal, the Blaugrana emerged victorious in the non-competitive fixture, continuing their unbeaten run in pre-season. Earlier, they were held to a 1-1 draw by UE Olot, followed by a 6-0 win over Inter Miami.

Speaking to Diario AS, Xavi shared his thoughts on the pre-season El Clasico in the United States. He said:

"Glad. We have had good feelings. The least important thing is to win, but we Cules love beating Real Madrid. First part great, second part not so good. I see the team doing well physically. I have seen a good Barca, but we have to be more solvent."

He continued:

"We have been better than Real Madrid. I am satisfied, beyond the result. I have come to enjoy being on the bench. We are generating a great hope among the Catalans. For us, it is an important victory."

Speaking about Robert Lewandowski, the tactician added:

"Robert is world class. He has scored goals throughout his career, and he will score them. He would highlight the humility with which he has come and how quickly he has adapted. He makes us all better, me as a coach and the players."

Apart from Lewandowski, Barcelona also secured forward Raphinha, centre-back Andreas Christensen and midfielders Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre this summer. The club are also close to adding Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to their ranks, as per Gerard Romero.

Barcelona are scheduled to end their tour in the United States after locking horns with Juventus on July 26 and New York Red Bulls four days later. They'll then take on Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7.

Barcelona sell 25% of La Liga TV rights

On Friday (July 22), Barcelona announced the sale of an additional 15% of their La Liga television rights to Sixth Street, a US-based strategic investment firm. Earlier in June, the firm had announced the acquisition of 10% of the club's La Liga television rights.

To facilitate a squad refresh, the La Liga outfit have decided to sell their television rights to receive an immediate cash injection. The club have already spent €107.6 million on player transfers this summer.

