"We were the better team" - Chelsea's Marcos Alonso delivers honest verdict of stalemate against Manchester United

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has suggested that the Blues deserved to win their match against Manchester United on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel's side and the Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday night. Alonso opened the scoring for the visitors 60 minutes into the game, but Cristiano Ronaldo brought the game back to square one just two minutes later.

It would not be wrong to say that Chelsea dominated the game against Manchester United for the most part. They had six shots on goal, while also boasting 65 per cent possession.

Reflecting on the match, Alonso insisted that the Blues were the better team and perhaps deserved all three points. The Spaniard is of the view that the visitors could have done with more luck in the match. He was quoted as saying by Chelsea's website:

"We are a bit disappointed. We were the better team during the whole game. We had so many chances, we conceded little, so it’s a pity to only get one point. It can happen. The quality was there, the chances were there, so it’s just about being a little bit more lucky and a little bit more clinical in front of goal. Our strikers have been doing a great job. We can only ask for 110 per cent from ourselves and try to do better next time and score more."

It is worth noting that Alonso has scored two goals and provided one assist in his last four Premier League appearances for the London giants.

Chelsea and Manchester United will look to bounce back from the draw

Thomas Tuchel's side will look to bounce back from the draw against Manchester United when they return to action this weekend. They face Frank Lampard's Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have failed to win each of their last three Premier League matches. They will be determined to return to winning ways when they host Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick's side face the risk of missing out on Champions League football next season. They currently sit sixth in the Premier League with 55 points from 35 matches.

The Old Trafford outfit are five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand. With just three matches left to play, it remains to be seen if Manchester United can turn things around and secure a top four finish.

