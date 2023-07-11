"We have a better team than Real Madrid" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes bold claim ahead of La Liga season

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has fueled the flames ahead of another potential La Liga title race with Real Madrid next season.

The Blaugrana prevailed over their El Clasico rivals in last season's title race, winning their first La Liga title since 2019. They did so by boasting a 10-point gap over Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have reacted with two major signings, luring Jude Bellingham (€103 million), and Arda Guler (€20 million) to the Santiago Bernabeu. Many are expecting a more closely-fought title race between the El Clasico rivals.

However, Laporta insists that Barcelona still have a stronger squad than Madrid. The Spaniard is happy with the team that the Catalan giants are building, telling SPORT:

"We have a better team than Madrid and, individually, we are also better with some difference than our rivals. As a member and a fan I am very satisfied with the team we are building."

Laporta continued by insisting that he doesn't look at other teams when handling Barcelona's transfer business:

"We already have a very competitive team. We have won the Spanish League and we can continue to exert dominance in this competition. I focus on making a good team over signing individuals. We have signed Gundogan and Íñigo Martínez and they will give us great performance like the others that are going to come" .

Barca have made two signings in the window thus far, bringing Ilkay Gundogan to Catalonia on a free transfer. The German arrives off the back of a treble-winning campaign with Manchester City in which he captained Pep Guardiola's men.

Meanwhile, Inigo Martinez has also arrived on a free transfer adding more strength in depth to Xavi's backline. Spanish journalist Roger Torello also reports that Barca are set to confirm the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense tomorrow (July 12).

Barcelona sporting director Deco feels used in Real Madrid's acquisition of Arda Guler

Deco was unable to seal Barca's move for Guler.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona to the signing of Guler from Fenerbahce with the Turkish teenage sensation signing a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

The Blaugrana appeared to be closing in on the 18-year-old's signature but he opted to join Los Blancos. According to SPORT, Barca's sporting director Deco feels he was used as a pawn in the operation that saw the attacker join Madrid.

Deco feels that he was used to extract more money from Real Madrid for Guler. The teenager has been dubbed 'the Turkish Messi'. However, he won't be playing for the legendary forward's former club.

Guler caught the eye with his dazzling performances for Fenerbahce. He scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 51 games at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

