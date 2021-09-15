"We better not waste time"- Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Liverpool squad ahead of Champions League opener

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned his players against making a slow start to their Champions League campaign this season. Liverpool will host AC Milan in a Champions League group game at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side are part of a 'Group of Death' in the Champions League this season. The group includes La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, Serie A runners-up AC Milan and Portuguese giants Porto.

The German believes his side must make a positive start to their Champions League campaign to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition. In a pre-match press conference, Klopp said:

"This is the strongest group we've had since I've been at Liverpool. In 2013, I was at Dortmund, I have the Champions League group of Man City, Real Madrid, and Ajax, all champions and us, a proper group. This group shows there are no games where people think, 'Do we really want to watch that?'"

He added:

"The group will be exciting from the first to the last second. I can't see any kind of early decisions made in this group and that keeps us on our toes."

However, Jurgen Klopp remained positive of his side's chances of progressing through the group stage. The former Borussia Dortmund coach, though, sent a warning to his players.

"Let's go for it. It's a tough group, we don't have to lie. We are part of the Champions League, there is no game where people will think about the result or whatever, it is all about getting enough points to get through that group. We better not waste time, we should start with that tonight," said Klopp.

Liverpool will face an AC Milan side that has won all of their opening three Serie A fixtures this season. Stefano Pioli's side have scored seven times and conceded just once in three league games.

Liverpool's lack of depth in attack could prove to be a problem this season

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Liverpool decided against signing a centre forward this summer despite being linked with a host of strikers during the transfer window. Jurgen Klopp has opted to play Diogo Jota as a No. 9 at times this season and continues to place his faith in Roberto Firmino.

However, the Reds are short of options in attack and are heavily dependent on the goal-scoring abilities of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. The duo will join their respective international teams to play in the Africa Cup of Nations midway through the season.

Liverpool will, therefore, need to find a way to create and score goals without Salah and Mane. Jurgen Klopp could look to sign another forward during the January transfer window.

