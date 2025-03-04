"We are having a blast!" – PSG star Ousmane Dembele makes feelings clear about face off with Liverpool in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembele has revealed he has faith in his team ahead of their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg tie against Liverpool this Wednesday.

The Parisians, who have a 13-point lead atop of the Ligue 1 standings, finished 15th in the UEFA Champions League league phase table with just 13 points from eight games. They registered a 3-0 away win and a 7-0 home victory over Stade Brestois in the continental play-off stage.

After PSG's recent 4-1 Ligue 1 win against LOSC Lille, Dembele was asked to share his thoughts on his team's upcoming contest against Liverpool. The former Barcelona star replied to DAZN (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"We are preparing well for what is to come. Since the beginning of the season, [PSG manager Luis Enrique] has been telling us to play good football. Everyone is participating, whether it's the midfielders, defenders or attackers. Everyone wants to be decisive."

Dembele, who left Barcelona for around £43 million in 2023, continued:

"We are in a very good dynamic, we will try to keep it as long as possible. We are having a blast! Everyone attacks, everyone defends. We are a very united team, that gives results like that. It's just fun for 90-95 minutes."

Sharing more thoughts on the clash against the Reds, Dembele added:

"We know it's going to be a tough match. It's the Champions League. Liverpool finished first [in the league phase standings with 21 points from eight matches], they're also confident. It's going to be a great show."

Pundit says PSG winger Ousmane Dembele is better than Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah

Former LOSC Lille star Rio Mavuba has asserted that Ousmane Dembele is a better footballer than Reds superstar Mohamed Salah. He elaborated (h/t X/@footmercato):

"Today, I'm taking Ousmane Dembele. Why? Because he's taking a step up and he's younger. But even in a coaching sense, I'm still taking Dembele because he manages to be decisive, even in key moments."

Dembele, 27, has been in sensational form since the turn of the year, scoring two hat-tricks in the process. He has netted 26 goals and laid out six assists in 33 games across competitions for PSG in the ongoing campaign.

Salah, on the other hand, is currently considered to be a Ballon d'Or favourite due to his great performances for Liverpool. The 32-year-old has produced 30 goals and 22 assists in 39 total appearances for the Reds this term.

