"We are not blind" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lifts the lid on the club's interest in Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has seemingly confirmed that the Reds made a last-ditch attempt to lure Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is highly expected to join Madrid, with a decision supposedly to come as soon as today (May 17).

Fabrizio Romano reports that Mbappe has made his decision, with Los Blancos being extremely confident he has chosen to join the La Liga champions.

Real Madrid contract has been ready for months. Key hours ahead for Kylian Mbappé, he's back from Qatar for final meeting with his family and his whole camp. Real Madrid are waiting for the final steps, more than confident - still no official communication to PSG.Real Madrid contract has been ready for months. Key hours ahead for Kylian Mbappé, he's back from Qatar for final meeting with his family and his whole camp. Real Madrid are waiting for the final steps, more than confident - still no official communication to PSG. ⭐️🇫🇷 #MbappéReal Madrid contract has been ready for months. https://t.co/ctofGMJH0I

But Metro reports that Liverpool were in the frame in the dying embers of what has been a long transfer saga.

And Klopp has now commented on those rumors, stating how any move for the French star would be difficult from a financial perspective against Real Madrid.

He told reporters (via Metro):

"Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind."

The German manager continued:

"We like him and if you don’t like him then you have to question yourself. But, no, we are not, we cannot be part of these battles (transfer war with Madrid). There must be other clubs involved and that is fine. He is a great player."

“There must be other clubs involved but that’s fine, it’s all good with Kylian”, he says. Jurgen Klopp: “Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind! But we are NOT part of this Mbappé race… we can’t be part of these battles”.“There must be other clubs involved but that’s fine, it’s all good with Kylian”, he says. Jurgen Klopp: “Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind! But we are NOT part of this Mbappé race… we can’t be part of these battles”. 🔴 #LFC #Mbappé @AnfieldWatch “There must be other clubs involved but that’s fine, it’s all good with Kylian”, he says. https://t.co/QMMAzZ2cy0

Liverpool and Real Madrid will lock horns in a weeks time

Los Blancos face the Reds at the Parc des Princes

They may not have gone to battle for Kylian Mbappe but Liverpool and Real Madrid will go to war for the UEFA Champions League on May 28.

The two European heavyweights are braced for one of the most explosive finals to date with both sides flourishing this season.

Real Madrid have romped to the league title in Spain. The likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Eduardo Camavinga have earnt plaudits for what has been a hugely successful season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Benzema, in particular has wowed fans with one of, if not, the greatest campaigns of his career. The French forward has hit a remarkable 44 goals in as many appearances across all competitions and is being touted for the Ballon d'Or.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Mo Salah can't wait for Liverpool's Champions League final rematch with Real Madrid!



#UCL Time for revengeMo Salah can't wait for Liverpool's Champions League final rematch with Real Madrid! Time for revenge 😤Mo Salah can't wait for Liverpool's Champions League final rematch with Real Madrid! 👊#UCL https://t.co/xDuBnVAS11

Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting an unprecedented quadruple having already sealed the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

They trail Manchester City by four points but boast a game in hand over the league leaders.

If they can beat Southampton on May 17, the title race will head into the final day of the season.

Mohamed Salah has had a phenomenal season yet again and looks likely to finish as the Premier League's top scorer (he currently has 22 goals in the league).

Luis Diaz has perhaps been the signing of the season for the Reds and has adapted to life at Anfield in quick fashion.

