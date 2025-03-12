"We are blunt and honest with each other" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim details his relationship with Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has opened up about his relationship with the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, highlighting the honesty and transparency in their discussions. The Portuguese tactician is the first managerial appointment in the INEOS era at the Red Devils.

Amorim stated that his relationship with Ratcliffe has been strong from the outset. Despite parting ways with Erik ten Hag last October, Manchester United’s struggles have persisted under Amorim as they are currently 14th in the Premier League table.

Amid the struggles for consistency and positive results, Sir Jim Ratcliffe backed Amorim, saying the Portuguese manager will remain at the club "for a long time.’’

Now, Amorim has stated that he has a positive working relationship with the INEOS CEO. The United boss told the BBC ahead of the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie with Real Sociedad:

“I’ve a really good relationship with Sir Jim Ratcliffe since day one. We are blunt and honest with each other. I feel the support from the board, especially from Sir Jim. We have honest conversations”.

"The focus is to change his mind" – Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘underperforming’ and ‘overpaid’ comments

Speaking further, Ruben Amorim gave his two cents on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent comments that some players are not good enough while some are overpaid. Ratcliffe launched a scathing evaluation of the entire Manchester United squad while also name-checking some players.

Amorim deemed the INEOS CEO was honest with what he said and also included himself as one of those who are underperforming. However, he added that the focus is to change Ratcliffe’s mind. He added (via the BBC):

"Everyone is underperforming. Myself and the players. We can always change that, I include myself in that part of underperforming. You are talking about players like Casemiro that have won everything. We know these players can play so much better, that is the focus. He was honest on that. The focus is to change his mind. A lot of people will say you are not good enough for the club, but my feeling is you can change that with results. In training I feel they want this really bad."

Since Ruben Amorim took over at Manchester United, the Red Devils have won just five Premier League matches in his first 17 games in charge. Their last league match ended in a draw (1-1 against Arsenal).

