“We are broken” – Erik ten Hag admits both Man City goals were ‘avoidable’ after Manchester United suffer FA Cup final defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shared his thoughts on the goals they conceded against Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3. Tthe Dutch manager admitted that they were 'avoidable' but added that he is proud of the team's performance despite the 2-1 loss at Wembley Stadium.

After the disappointing loss, Ten Hag said via Utd Report:

"We are broken. Disappointed of course. It is tough, I am proud of my team, but we conceded two soft goals. Both goals are avoidable."

The highly anticipated match occurred at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday, and Manchester City got off to a flying start. Just one minute into the game, captain Ilkay Gundogan unleashed a stunning long-range strike, putting his team in the lead.

Manchester United managed to equalize in the 33rd minute when Bruno Fernandes calmly converted a penalty. Both teams fought for dominance on the pitch, with the score level at 1-1.

However, City ultimately retook the lead in the 51st minute, courtesy of Gundogan's second goal of the game. It was a City-dominated affair from that point onward as they controlled the game and secured the victory.

The admission highlights the frustration Ten Hag and the team felt, recognizing that defensive lapses were ultimately their downfall in the final.

Despite the defeat, the Dutchman expressed pride in his team's overall performance. United fought hard throughout the match. But their inability to prevent City from scoring avoidable goals proved costly.

The defeat means United will end the season with a Carabao Cup and UEFA Champions League qualification for the next season. Meanwhile, Premier League winners, Manchester City, will aim to win a treble as they take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, June 10.

Antony expresses pride in Manchester United despite FA Cup Final loss against Manchester City

Manchester United winger Antony took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the team's FA Cup final loss against Manchester City on Saturday, June 3.

Despite the defeat, Antony expressed his pride in the team's efforts, highlighting their achievements throughout the intense season. He acknowledged their status as champions and triumphant return to the Champions League.

Looking ahead, Antony expressed optimism, stating that the team will be stronger in the upcoming season. Ending on a positive note, he affirmed his pride in being part of Manchester United.

He said via Instagram:

"Proud of our team. A very intense season. We were champions, we are back in the Champions League. We will be even stronger next season. Proud to be Manchester United!"

Antony joined the Red Devils from Ajax for €100 million last summer and has registered 10 goals and five assists in 47 games across competitions. The winger, however, couldn't take part in the FA Cup final due to an injury he suffered against Chelsea on May 25.

