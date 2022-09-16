"We can't call him a Europa League player" - Paul Scholes makes interesting claim about Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has said that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not a UEFA Europa League player, claiming he has had to 'settle' for the competition this season.

Ronaldo, 37, is currently featuring in Europe's second-tier competition this season after the Red Devils failed to secure a UEFA Champions League berth last time around. He started his team's 1-0 home loss against Real Sociedad last week.

Notching only his third start of the season, he featured in his team's second Group E fixture against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday (September 15) as well.

He contributed with his first goal of the season in a 2-0 win. After Jadon Sancho opened the scoring, the veteran striker doubled the visitors' lead six minutes before the break from the penalty spot.

Speaking on BT Sport (via Daily Star) before Manchester United's first continental win of the campaign, Scholes shared his thoughts on Ronaldo's current situation at Old Trafford. He said:

"We can't call him a Europa League player, we just can’t. He’s a Champions League player of course he is, he's at a club where he’s going to have to settle for that now [Europa League]."

He added:

"It gives him a chance on those Thursday nights if he's playing to score goals and get himself in the team for the Premier League games which is where I'm sure he'll want to be playing and I'm sure he'll work his way in there."

Under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, the player has started just one Premier League match so far. In his absence from the starting lineup, the club have registered four league wins on the trot.

After arriving from Juventus for an initial £13 million last summer, Ronaldo top-scored with 24 goals in 38 matches for the Red Devils last term.

Manchester United's weekend clash against Leeds United has been postponed due to the state funeral of UK monarch Elizabeth II. With the international break to follow, the club will next be in action at Manchester City in a Premier League contest on October 2.

Erik ten Hag is 'happy' with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Speaking after his club's 2-0 win in Moldova on Thursday, Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag backed veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo to score more goals this season. He told reporters:

"He's really close, when he gets more fitness, he will score more. He's totally committed to this project, totally involved."

He added:

"He also has connections that are coming around him [on the pitch] and he is constructing connections, so I'm happy with that."

