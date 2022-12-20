"We came out like zombies" - Xavi makes damning claim on Barcelona's UEFA Champions League elimination

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has said that his team came out like zombies in their Champions League duel with Bayern Munich. The Blaugrana were knocked out in the group stages of the competition for the second year in a row after finishing third in their group.

Despite starting their campaign with a stunning 5-1 demolition of Viktoria Plzen, Barca's failure to win any of their next four games ended their progression hopes.

2021-22: Out in the group stage

2022-23: Out in the group stage



Xavi has now come out and spoken critically of his team for their poor showings. Speaking to BarcaTV (via El Chiringuito TV), Barca's manager said:

"Against Bayern, already eliminated, we came out like zombies."

After their opening game win, Barca were beaten 2-0 by Bayern Munich, which was followed by a 1-0 loss at the hands of Inter Milan, who later held them to a 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou, effectively sealing Blaugrana's fate.

Against the Bavarians on matchday five, Xavi's team needed to win and the Nerazzurri to drop points to Plzen in the other game, but they were beaten by Bayern yet again to drop into the Europa League.

A 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen on the final day was a mere consolation for Barcelona, who haven't made it to the Champions League knockout stages in the post-Lionel Messi era yet.

Barcelona play Manchester United to reach Europa League knockouts

Barcelona's European campaign isn't over yet and they will play Manchester United in the knockout round play-offs to reach the Europa League round of 16.

The two teams know each other very well, having famously contested the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals as Barcelona beat Manchester United on both occasions.

Their last clash came in the quarter-finals of the 2018-19 season of the Champions League, where the Blaugrana once again came back to haunt the Premier League team by managing to get a 4-1 aggregate win.

However, much has changed since then, with both teams undergoing a sea change and now having a completely new squad led by new managers. Nonetheless, it will be an exciting affair given their history and rivalry in Europe.

The first leg will be at Camp Nou on February 16 followed by the return leg at Old Trafford on February 23.

