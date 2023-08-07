"We can achieve anything this year" - Declan Rice reacts after Arsenal defeat Manchester City to lift Community Shield

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has voiced his optimism for the upcoming season after his side's 2023 FA Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

The Gunners clashed horns with City in English football's annual curtain-raiser at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 6. Pep Guardiola's treble winners took the lead in the 77th minute through substitute Cole Palmer's beautiful left-footed strike. However, Leandro Trossard equalized in the 11th minute of stoppage-time.

Arsenal held their nerve better in the ensuing penalty shootout as Martin Odegaard, Trossard, Bukayo Saka and Fabio Vieira all scored. Meanwhile, only Bernardo Silva netted for Manchester City, with Kevin De Bruyne missing the target and Rodri seeing his effort saved as they lost the shootout 4-1.

Speaking after the match, Rice, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium on a record-breaking deal worth £105 million earlier this summer, praised his team. The Englishman also reflected on the growth he belives he has undergone in a short time with the club, saying (as quoted by football.london):

"I feel like I've grown so much already in the first three weeks that I've been here. There's a lot of information to take in of what the manager wants.

"I'm eager to learn, as I keep saying, I'm eager to keep improving and I'm sure with this team we've got, the manager, the staff, everyone so together, we can achieve anything this year. We just need to stay focused, stay together and enjoy today."

The victory meant Arsenal lifted their 17th Community Shield and are only four behind all-time leaders Manchester United. Meanwhile, Manchester City suffered their third successive defeat in the fixture, having lost 3-1 to Liverpool last season and 1-0 to Leicester City in 2021.

They did, however, win the title in 2018 and 2019.

Arsenal and Manchester City will open their Premier League campaigns this weekend

The Premier League returns this weekend with a bunch of exciting fixtures set to take place. Arsenal and Manchester City, last season's runners-up and champions respectively, will be followed keenly.

The Gunners will open their league campaign against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 12. Meanwhile, the Citizens will kick things off away to newly-promoted Burnley, who are managed by City legend Vincent Kompany a day earlier.

Other interesting fixtures include Manchester United hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur visiting Brentford. The headline clash of the Premier League weekend will see Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13.