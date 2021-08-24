"We can always speculate" - France legend gives transfer advice to Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid links 

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG amid speculation linking the 22-year-old striker with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Henry believes that despite the Real Madrid links, Mbappe still respects PSG, and hopes he can stay in Paris beyond the summer transfer window.

"Like I often say, with an exceptional player we are always looking for the little things wrong. I hope that he will stay at PSG, I hope that he will be good and we will see after for what the future will bring him because it is normal to evaluate things," Henry told Amazon (via the Mirror).

"But is he lacking in respect towards someone? No, I have not yet seen that. He is there, he is present and he is even playing well."

Henry also said Mbappe will give his 100% to the club and honor his current deal rather than force a move to Real Madrid.

"I don't know what is happening with Mbappé, we can always speculate and say a lot of things. What I see is that he is still there, that he is training, he is walking, he is running and he is trying to create chances for his team-mates," Henry added. "He scores, I know that well. He is a player who is also honouring his contract, he is doing nothing bad and he is responding on the pitch, so be happy."

PSG president urges Kylian Mbappe to stay in Paris

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has urged Mbappe to stay at the club rather than move to Real Madrid this summer. Al-Khelaifi believes PSG have assembled a perfect squad by signing the likes of Lionel Messi, giving Mbappe no choice but to stay in Paris.

"I think we have the most competitive team. Now there is no choice for Kylian but to stay here in Paris. He wanted a competitive team and I think we have got the most competitive in the world. So there is no excuse for him now. He can’t do anything else but stay," Al-Khelaifi said.

Mbappe has entered the final year of his PSG contract and is not keen on penning a new deal. Real Madrid see the 22-year-old forward as potentially their newest Galactico signing.

